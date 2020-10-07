Ex-Felons Ask 2nd Circ. To Rethink Hiring Bias Ruling

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Two Black men denied jobs because of prior felony convictions asked the Second Circuit to reconsider its split decision affirming a technology company's win on discriminatory hiring allegations, arguing that the pleading standard applied in the decision ignored the racial discrimination inherent to the U.S. criminal justice system. George Mandala and Charles Barnett on Monday said the court's ruling last month was a "sharp departure from established precedent" and called for a full-panel review of the decision, which affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the pair's suit last year. The ruling held that national arrest and incarceration statistics were not enough...

