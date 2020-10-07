Fed. Circ. Asked To Rethink Standard Essential Patents Ruling

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- TCL Communication has urged the full Federal Circuit to reexamine a decision affirming a patent-holding company's Delaware trial win against the Chinese smartphone maker concerning two patents found to be essential to the LTE standard, insisting the order wrongly concluded that a jury, not a judge, must decide essentiality of a patent. A three-judge panel said in an Aug. 4 precedential opinion that whether asserted patent claims are essential to all implementations of an industry standard is a question of fact to be decided by the "fact-finder" in the case, which in this instance was the jury, and is not a question...

