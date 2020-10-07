Motts Beats 'Natural' Applesauce False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out for good a proposed class action alleging that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and its subsidiary Mott's LLP falsely advertise their apple juice and applesauce as natural, saying the two "generic" surveys attached to the amended complaint don't save the claims. U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman on Tuesday told Hawyuan Yu that the surveys he added to his complaint after it was previously dismissed are not enough to bolster his claims that the presence of trace amounts of a synthetic pesticide render the "natural" label false, noting that other courts have rejected the same...

