Latham, Gibson Guide $375M Invitation-Rockpoint Venture

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins represented Invitation Homes in connection with its agreement to form a $375 million venture with Gibson Dunn-counseled Rockpoint Group that aims to purchase single-family rental homes, a deal the companies announced on Wednesday. The companies said Rockpoint Group LLC would commit $300 million to the venture while Invitation Homes Inc. plans to chip in $75 million. The venture plans to buy homes in Florida and Texas as well as the Western U.S. and other parts of the Southeastern U.S., the companies said Wednesday. "In Rockpoint, we have found a high-integrity partner who shares our commitment to providing an unparalleled...

