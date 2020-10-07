EU Parliament Approves New Trade Commissioner

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT) -- The European Parliament approved a new European Union trade commissioner Wednesday, blessing a shift in his responsibilities that came about after the previous commissioner's resignation in August. Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who has been an EU commissioner since 2014, received a clear majority of votes supporting his reassignment to trade from financial services, winning on a vote of 515 to 110, with 70 abstentions, the Parliament announced. Dombrovskis has held the role of interim trade commissioner since late August, when the previous commissioner, Phil Hogan, resigned amid controversy surrounding his adherence to rules to fight the spread of the...

