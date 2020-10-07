9th Circ. Revives Walmart Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived an ex-Walmart worker's disability bias suit, finding that the employee has shown that the retail giant had potentially discriminated against her for a disability and failed to accommodate her requests to change positions. In an unpublished decision Tuesday, a three-judge appellate panel ruled that a Nevada federal judge erred in tossing former Walmart distribution center employee Stefany Hazelett's Family Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act suit. The judges said the worker has shown that a jury could find that the company had discriminated against her and didn't do anything to provide her with reasonable...

