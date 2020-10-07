Principal Global Plan Participants Drop ERISA Suit For Good

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Retirement savers abruptly agreed to end for good their proposed class action accusing Principal Global Investors Trust Co. and related entities of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by using their savings to line its own pockets, while noting that no settlement was reached. In a joint Oct. 5 stipulation of dismissal, the parties informed U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose that the plan participants voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, with each party agreeing to pay their own attorney fees and costs and without any kind of settlement. "Plaintiffs and defendants further stipulate that this dismissal is not the...

