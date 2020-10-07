Nigeria Picks Up Win In $3B Fight With US Oil Investor

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has prevailed in a nearly $3 billion arbitration initiated by a U.S. investor in the country's oil industry, after an international tribunal rejected allegations the African nation had conspired with an oil executive to wrest away control of the company's investments. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal on Tuesday concluded that while the Delaware-based Interocean Oil Development Co. had indeed lost control of its investments in the Nigerian oil industry, there was insufficient evidence to prove this had been fostered by the Nigerian government. Interocean claimed in the arbitration it had lost control of Pan Ocean Oil Co.,...

