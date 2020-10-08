Ariz. Law Biased Against Navajo Voters, 9th Circ. Hears

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Arizona law discriminates against Navajo Nation members seeking more time to vote in the presidential election, the League of Women Voters has told the Ninth Circuit, as tribal members appeal the denial of a preliminary injunction that would have let them send ballots postmarked on Election Day. The League of Women Voters of Arizona said in a proposed amicus brief Tuesday that the state's deadline to receive ballots places an undue burden on Navajo members' right to vote on account of their race because they are Native Americans who live on the Navajo Nation Reservation. The league's brief follows on the heels of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS