Corner Store Delivery App Drivers Sue For Ill. Wage Violations

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based drivers for on-demand delivery service goPuff have filed a proposed class action in Pennsylvania state court accusing the company of overtime pay violations as well as not compensating drivers for expenses they foot in the course of their jobs. Drivers Kevin and Aura Nelson allege in a new suit filed Monday that the Pennsylvania-based company is violating Illinois labor laws by not paying drivers for maintenance costs for their personal vehicles or helping with cellphone bills. The pair also accused the company of overtime pay violations, with one of the drivers alleging she usually worked 65 to 80 hours a week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS