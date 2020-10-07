Facebook, Unpaid OT Class Ask For $1.65M Deal Sign-Off

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former Facebook employees asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to approve a $1.65 million settlement to resolve claims that the social media giant uniformly misclassified its workers and illegally deprived them of overtime pay to save on labor costs. The deal was reached after extensive discovery and negotiations, as well as Facebook producing compensation data, the employees and company told the court in a joint motion for approval. The settlement covers a collective of 63 individuals who were employed by Facebook as client solution managers between Dec. 2, 2015, and June 12, 2020, who haven't signed...

