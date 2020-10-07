A Refresher For Gov't Contractors On Bid Protest Intervention

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- As a result of increased government spending at the end of the government's fiscal year — the 12-month period beginning on Oct. 1 and ending on Sept. 30 — the number of bid protest filings peaks in October. Accordingly, government contractors should be particularly mindful this time of year of their rights with respect to intervening in bid protests both at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. In this regard, this article provides a user-friendly refresher for government contractors on the process for intervening in bid protests and provides 10 reasons why government contractors should...

