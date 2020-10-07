Trans Man Sues Amazon For Pregnancy Discrimination

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A transgender New Jersey man is suing Amazon after he claimed the retail giant discriminated against him when he became pregnant, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New Jersey federal court. Shaun Simmons, a warehouse employee who had worked for Amazon since early 2015, alleged he was harassed after telling a supervisor he was pregnant and was placed on leave five times when he complained or requested accommodations, according to the lawsuit, which was first filed in New Jersey county court. The suit also named Mike Menno and Tyler Houpt, Amazon employees to whom Simmons reported while his supervisor was...

