Judge Won't Step Down From Airline Workers' Bias Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday refused to step down from an employment lawsuit against American Airlines, determining that her previous work as a federal prosecutor in a criminal case involving airline workers is not disqualifying. While U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston did prosecute employees at American Airlines and US Airways — which merged in 2013 — for using their positions to smuggle drugs past security screenings, her work on that case has no relevance to claims by three fleet service agents that American demonstrated racial bias against them, according to Wednesday's opinion. Judge Marston said she does not know...

