DOD Not Done With Adaptive Acquisition Tweaks

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense could add new acquisition processes specifically tailored to programs like shipbuilding or space launches as part of an overhaul intended to make procurement more flexible, the DOD's top acquisition official said Wednesday. Although the DOD has already released all six of the "pathways" for procurement it had initially proposed under its adaptive acquisition framework, the framework is intended to be a "living document" and there is scope for more new pathways to be developed in the future, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said in a press conference at the Pentagon. "For example,...

