Comcast To Pay $375K In DOL Wage Bias Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Comcast struck a deal with a U.S. Department of Labor watchdog to resolve a series of federal pay discrimination violations against Black and Hispanic workers, according to a settlement announced this week. The conglomerate will pony up almost $300,000 in back pay and nearly $80,000 in salary adjustments, according to the settlement, which was reached late last month. The settlement stems from a 2018 probe by the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which found pay disparities in Comcast's engineering, marketing, project management and strategic planning departments. The gaps were worth between $2,300 and $4,900, according to the settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS