AXA Sued For £1.7M After Investor Suspects Doc Tampering

Law360, London (October 13, 2020, 3:03 PM BST) -- A British property investor has accused an insurance broker of tampering with a document to cut how much AXA would have to pay out after a fire in June 2019, costing him £1.7 million ($2.2 million). In a recently public High Court claim, lawyers for Aubrey Weis say that individuals working at broker Lockton Companies LLP altered an insurance certificate after a fire damaged a Golden Triangle industrial estate in Cheshire, England. Lockton arranged cover with AXA Insurance UK PLC for Weis' commercial properties in February 2019, the Sept. 18 suit says. After the fire, AXA became liable for the cost...

