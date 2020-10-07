Car Dealers Hit Ford With Lawsuit Over Showroom Demands

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Wisconsin car dealers filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday, accusing the car manufacturer of violating federal antitrust and state laws when it required the dealerships to construct a showroom facility for Lincoln cars or face a reduction in their car sales margin. According to the 11 car dealers, Lincoln — the luxury vehicle division of Ford — announced last year that it would require dealerships to commit to constructing an exclusive showroom facility that complied with a new interior design standard. If the dealerships did not submit a signed commitment to comply with demands for...

