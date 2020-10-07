Flynn Atty Decries 'Persecution' By Trial Judge In Recusal Bid

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Michael Flynn's lead defense attorney claimed Wednesday that a D.C. federal judge's refusal to immediately rubber-stamp the government's motion to dismiss the former Trump national security adviser's criminal case was part of a tactic to continue Flynn's "political persecution" in hopes of a Democratic presidential victory next month. In a 40-page request demanding immediate recusal and slamming U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's handling of the case, conservative firebrand Sidney Powell argued that the jurist's conduct and comments made during a heated hearing last week on the U.S. Department of Justice's May dismissal bid "cast an intolerable cloud of partiality." "Never has a court worked so...

