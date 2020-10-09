IPRs Can Play Important Role In ITC Defense Strategy

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- In the past, proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, such as inter partes reviews, have been viewed as unlikely to impact Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission. But last month, in Certain Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Components Thereof,[1] the ITC suspended enforcement of its remedial orders pending the resolution of an IPR. This opinion appears to have a significant impact on how IPRs may be used as part of a defense strategy at the ITC. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles On March 2, Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles Bullock issued a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS