DOL Targets Wells Fargo's Efforts To Hire Black Leaders

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contractor watchdog has opened a probe into whether Wells Fargo's plan to double its Black leadership conflicts with the bank's anti-discrimination obligations, just a month after it announced Wells Fargo would pay $7.8 million to resolve allegations of hiring bias. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program, the department's monitor for workplace discrimination by government contractors, sent an inquiry letter to Wells Fargo's counsel, Michelle Duncan of Jackson Lewis PC, in late September. Law360 obtained the document Wednesday. "Although contractors must establish affirmative action programs to set workforce utilization goals for minorities and women based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS