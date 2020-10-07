Malaysia-Linked Co. Dodges In-House Atty's Bias Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A global logistics company linked to the Malaysian government won't have to face a bias suit by a lawyer who worked in-house for a purported affiliate, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday, tossing her claims that she was harassed and ultimately fired because of her sex and Christian religion. U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland dismissed a suit by Natalie Qandah accusing Johor Corp. and its onetime CEO YB Dato Kamaruzzaman Bin Abu Kassim of hiring her under false pretenses and discriminating against her based on her sex and religion after concluding that the court lacked jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign...

