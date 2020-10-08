Maine's Pro Rata Cable Statute 'Runs Afoul' Of Federal Law

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Maine can't ditch a suit challenging a state law that requires cable companies to prorate customers' final bills rather than charge them for the full month after a federal judge found that the statute "runs afoul" of congressional intent. U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy said Wednesday that he couldn't dismiss the suit because the state law appeared to bump up against a congressional mandate against states regulating cable rates. The court said it understood that Maine was only trying to "align cable operators' billing practices with reasonable public expectations regarding the way cable system operators should charge for cable service,"...

