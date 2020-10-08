Cabot Investor Drops Suit Over Alleged Enviro Control Lies

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Cabot Oil & Gas investor who accused the company of hiding information about inadequate environmental controls at its Pennsylvania fracking operations, allegedly leading to a drop in stock prices, has ended his suit less than two months after filing. A Texas federal judge granted investor John Gordon Windler's request to dismiss the suit Wednesday, just days after Cabot received an extension to file a response to the complaint. That complaint was filed Aug. 13 and claimed a class with "hundreds or thousands of members" had been harmed by the company after they purchased or otherwise acquired stock in Cabot between Oct. 13, 2015,...

