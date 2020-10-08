Allergan Implant Patients Say State Claims Should Proceed

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A group of patients alleging that Allergan Inc.'s breast implants were defective and dangerous are pushing back against a bid to dismiss their complaint, saying their state law claims are parallel to federal law requirements and aren't seeking to impose more restrictions than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulations. In a 78-page memorandum filed Wednesday, the patients called Allergan's bid to dismiss "an exercise in misdirection" that ignores recent decisions holding that parallel claims can move forward, and ignores the complaint's allegations that the company violated not only state laws, but also the FDA's rules. According to the memorandum, Allergan...

