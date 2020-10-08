5th Circ. Says No New Trial For Family In Magnet Injury Case

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said the parents of a young boy who suffered major injuries after swallowing magnetic toys called Buckyballs aren't owed a new trial because a lower court followed Mississippi law when it excluded certain evidence against the toymaker. The panel on Wednesday left intact a jury verdict that cleared Buckyball maker Maxfield & Oberton Holdings LLC of defective design allegations. It upheld a lower court's decision to largely exclude from the eight-day trial evidence about the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's actions against the company and its move to largely ban the magnets. Those actions happened after the parents...

