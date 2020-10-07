Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chase, Wells Fargo Held Roles In Flint Water Crisis, Suit Says

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Thousands of Flint residents on Wednesday accused JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. of playing an integral role in the city's water crisis, claiming in a new suit that the investment banks underwrote a municipal bond sale that led to the city switching its water supply.

The suit, filed on behalf of more than 2,600 children, is the first action stemming from the devastating public health crisis to target banks. But it's the latest in a growing list of legal actions related to the crisis triggered by city officials' 2014 decision to source their water from the Flint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!