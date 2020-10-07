Chase, Wells Fargo Held Roles In Flint Water Crisis, Suit Says

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Thousands of Flint residents on Wednesday accused JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. of playing an integral role in the city's water crisis, claiming in a new suit that the investment banks underwrote a municipal bond sale that led to the city switching its water supply. The suit, filed on behalf of more than 2,600 children, is the first action stemming from the devastating public health crisis to target banks. But it's the latest in a growing list of legal actions related to the crisis triggered by city officials' 2014 decision to source their water from the Flint...

