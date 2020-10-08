Ex-Unaoil Official Gets 40 Months After Copping To Iraq Bribes

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 4:26 PM BST) -- A former employee at oil consultancy Unaoil was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to pay $26 million in bribes to Iraqi public officials to secure energy contracts worth $1.5 billion following the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein. Basil Al Jarah has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to pay $26 million in bribes to Iraqi public officials to secure energy contracts. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Basil Al Jarah, 71, played a "subordinate" but "central role" in a conspiracy to pay bribes to corrupt the tendering process for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS