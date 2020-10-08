PTAB Skips Samsung's Telecom IP Challenge, Cites Texas Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected Samsung's bid to review a telecom research company's patent, citing a Texas federal court lawsuit still pending between the parties. A split panel of the PTAB on Tuesday denied Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s request to institute inter partes review of a Bell Northern Research patent relating to wireless communications. Bell Northern had asked the PTAB to use its discretionary authority to deny institution, arguing that there is a case in the Eastern District of Texas in which Bell Northern alleged patent infringement against Samsung, according to the PTAB. While the parties had agreed...

