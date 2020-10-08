MoFo Says Black Atty's Bias Case Is 'Patchwork' Of Slights

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster and a legal staffing agency have asked a D.C. federal judge to dismiss racial discrimination allegations brought by a Black attorney who assisted the firm on antitrust work, calling his case a litany of "perceived slights and minor injustices." The California-based law firm and Mestel & Co. New York LLC fired off their dismissal bid Wednesday, hoping to shut down a lawsuit filed in May by Junius J. Joyner, who says that during the roughly five months he worked for Morrison & Foerster last year, he faced demeaning remarks and was ostracized because he's Black. Mestel had placed...

