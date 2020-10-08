Commerce Ordered To Explain Treating Family's Cos. As One

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce failed to justify its decision to treat a set of Indian businesses owned by estranged family members as one unit during an investigation into steel flange imports, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday, referencing Leo Tolstoy's famous line about families. Although Commerce may treat several businesses as a singular unit subject to one anti-dumping tariff, the agency must show that the separate entities share common leadership and can easily shift production among them. But Commerce didn't meet that bar when it found that Echjay Forgings Pvt. Ltd., which is owned by Sarvadaman Doshi, could...

