WTO To Make History With First Female Director-General

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization is set to make history by selecting its first female director-general in the body's 25-year existence out of two remaining candidates to replace former Director-General Roberto Azevêdo, who left in August, the organization said Thursday. WTO Ambassador David Walker of New Zealand said female candidates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea received the most support out of the remaining five nominees from the body's members during the second round of consultations. Walker said WTO members are striving to reach a consensus on who should be next director-general as they enter the...

