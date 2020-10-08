United Workers Ask 3rd Circ. To Rehear Airline Union Fee Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A group of United Airlines workers has asked the full Third Circuit to reconsider a panel's ruling that the Railway Labor Act allows the union that represents their workplace to charge fees to nonmembers, arguing that the panel relied on a precedent the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned. In their Wednesday petition for rehearing, the workers said the nonprecedential panel decision ignored that the high court's recent rulings in Janus and two other cases show it no longer stands by its earlier holding that the Railway Labor Act allowed unions to charge fees to nonmembers. That "impugned and rejected" finding is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS