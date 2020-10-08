Report Finds Extra Vetting Used To Wreck Refugee Program

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has quietly attacked the U.S. refugee system by ramping up unnecessary security vetting for individuals from Muslim-majority nations and issuing more discretionary denials, a Thursday report by a refugee nonprofit found. The International Refugee Assistance Project's report — based on government documents obtained through public records requests and discovery during litigation — unveiled how the Trump administration has built upon multiple layers of extreme vetting to slow down the refugee resettlement process and deny more applicants based on inconclusive data. While President Donald Trump has grabbed headlines with his infamous travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations and his move...

