No Damages Awarded In Slovak Mineral Water Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal on Wednesday declined to award damages to a Polish water company despite concluding that Slovakia had breached international law by sitting on a permit application for a cross-border bottled water project, in a decision that both sides found something to be happy about. The tribunal concluded that while Slovakia had breached its investment treaty with Poland by keeping a permit application for the project in limbo while a constitutional amendment that ultimately banned the project was finalized, Spółdzielnia Pracy "Muszynianka" wasn't owed any damages since the project would never have gone through once the amendment was in place....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS