2 Ex-EBay Workers Cop To Terrorizing Blogging Couple

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Two former eBay Inc. workers pled guilty Thursday to federal charges that they advanced a cyberstalking plot to terrorize two Massachusetts bloggers who published reports critical of the e-commerce giant. Stephanie Popp, 33, and Veronica Zea, 26, entered their guilty pleas in an afternoon videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge William G. Young in Boston. They are among seven defendants charged in the alleged harassment campaign. Two other former eBay employees, Brian Gilbert and Stephanie Stockwell, had indicated they planned to plead guilty with Popp and Zea, but earlier this week they asked the court to reschedule their hearings for Oct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS