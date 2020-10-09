DC Judge Told Own Precedent Kills Visa Lottery Passport Rule

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- With less than a month left before the election, would-be green card lottery applicants are asking a D.C. federal judge to pull from his own precedent in order to strike down a Trump administration rule that requires a passport in order to enter the lottery. The aspiring immigrants want U.S. District Judge Timothy B. Kelly to find that the government illegally skipped the required notice-and-comment process when it handed down the rule and that its behavior wasn't shielded under the foreign affairs exception to the Administrative Procedures Act. Their argument is that the exception doesn't apply to immigration rules — a...

