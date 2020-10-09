Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Told Own Precedent Kills Visa Lottery Passport Rule

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- With less than a month left before the election, would-be green card lottery applicants are asking a D.C. federal judge to pull from his own precedent in order to strike down a Trump administration rule that requires a passport in order to enter the lottery.

The aspiring immigrants want U.S. District Judge Timothy B. Kelly to find that the government illegally skipped the required notice-and-comment process when it handed down the rule and that its behavior wasn't shielded under the foreign affairs exception to the Administrative Procedures Act.

Their argument is that the exception doesn't apply to immigration rules — a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!