Tailored Brands Ch. 11 Voters To Get Alternative Valuation

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Thursday told Men's Wearhouse parent Tailored Brands that its creditors need to see a dissenting opinion on what the company's worth before they vote on its equity-swap Chapter 11 plan. At a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Tailored Brands' Chapter 11 disclosure statement, with the condition it include information on a valuation commissioned by the company's unsecured creditors that puts the worth of its assets several hundred million dollars north of Tailored's own estimates. Tailored, the parent company of menswear chains Jos A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse, filed for Chapter 11 protection on...

