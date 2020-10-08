Car Conversion Co. Blamed For Fatal Gas Cylinder Explosion

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania company that converted a man's pickup truck to run on compressed natural gas used a faulty gas tank that exploded and killed the man in 2019, according to a lawsuit his family filed in state court. The estate of Louis N. Usher Jr. said Clearfield County-based Alternative Fuel Solutions of Pennsylvania LLC was responsible for the installation and maintenance of the compressed natural gas cylinder that suddenly exploded and killed Usher on June 17, 2019. "In particular, the explosion was not an ignition/fire explosion, but was instead due to a sudden pressure release due to a defect in the...

