Mich. Bottled Water Co. Accused Of Shorting Drivers On OT

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan bottled water company kept its delivery drivers on the clock but failed to pay them overtime, according to a wage-and-hour suit filed in that state's federal court. The proposed collective action filed Thursday accuses Absopure Water Co. LLC of intentionally failing to pay overtime to delivery truck drivers, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the complaint. "Despite its immense profitability, Absopure does not pay its intrastate truck drivers an overtime premium for their overtime hours worked as required by the FLSA," the suit says. Absopure, which according to its website was founded in Detroit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS