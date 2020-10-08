11th Circ. Ruling Misinterprets FCA Materiality Standard

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- In Ruckh v. Salus Rehabilitation LLC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit partially reversed U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday's 2018 "traps, zaps, and zingers" ruling, which overturned a $348 million False Claims Act jury verdict. The circuit court has since declined to review its decision en banc. Following a month long trial in 2017, Merryday granted the defendants' motion for judgment as a matter of law, holding quite forcefully that the relator had not met the FCA's demanding materiality standard, articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in Universal Health Services Inc. v. Escobar.[1] In Ruckh,[2] the Eleventh Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS