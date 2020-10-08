Coal Export Facility Tells 9th Circ. Permit Suit Must Proceed

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Longview, Washington, urged the Ninth Circuit Thursday to overturn a decision that paused its lawsuit challenging the state's denial of a water certificate, arguing its ongoing state court case over the denial can't resolve its federal constitutional claims. During a videoconferencing hearing, Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s counsel, Michael C. Davis of Venable LLP, argued the state's denial of the certificate, which is needed to obtain a permit, violates its constitutional rights under the commerce clause. Although the facility's state court case might raise similar challenges, it can't resolve the federal claims asserted in the...

