Texas Judge Shoots Down Houston Firefighter Pension Law

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has invalidated part of Houston's 2017 pension reform package, holding that the city can't determine how much it will contribute to a firefighters' pension fund. Instead, the city must contribute at a rate set by the fund's board of trustees as required by the Texas Constitution, Harris County District Judge Beau Miller said in an order issued Wednesday. The section of Senate Bill 2190 giving Houston the power to set its contribution rate to the Houston Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund must fall because "it impermissibly infringes on the Board's exclusive authority to select an actuary and determine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS