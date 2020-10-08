Tenn. Judge Cited For 'Overtly Sexual' Social Media Messages

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee trial court judge who sent sexual messages to multiple women who had appeared in his court over a period of several years has been publicly reprimanded, but will remain on the bench. According to the state Board of Judicial Conduct, the recipients of Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young's messages included a person employed by a firm with cases in his court. Another was a litigant in a child custody case. The content of the communications — they were sent between 2015 and 2020, and on multiple social media platforms — ranged from "flirtatious to overtly sexual," the board...

