Fenwick-Led MessageBird Valued At $3B With Latest Funding

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Represented by Fenwick & West LLP, MessageBird said Thursday it raised $200 million in a funding round led by Spark Capital that values the business-to-consumer communications platform at $3 billion. Amsterdam-based MessageBird said proceeds from the Series C round will be used to triple its global team and continue expanding across its core markets of Europe, Asia and Latin America. The round was led by Spark Capital and included investors Glynn Capital, LGT Lightstone and Accel, according to a statement. A spokesperson for MessageBird said the company has now raised $300 million in total funding and added the company would use the...

