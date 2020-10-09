State Dept. Sanctioned Cos. Based On Flawed Data, Suit Says

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Association of Cultural Exchange Organizations sued the U.S. Department of State Thursday in Tennessee federal court alleging the department's issuance of "arbitrary and capricious" sanctions against member companies that organize foreign worker exchanges should be preliminarily enjoined because the government's investigation relied on flawed data collection by untrained contractors. The Tennessee-based Association of Cultural Exchange Organizations, a nonprofit that champions initiatives benefiting small- and medium-size sponsors of J-1 visas, is challenging sanctions imposed on some of its members in August 2019 for allegedly violating the department's Exchange Visitor Program regulations. ACEO says "the flawed 'investigation' that led to the department's...

