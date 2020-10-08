Ruby Tuesday Opens Ch. 11 With Restaurant Reduction Plans

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday told a Delaware judge Thursday that it intends to pursue a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization that will significantly reduce the number of restaurants it operates as the company plans for a post-COVID-19 landscape. During a virtual first-day hearing, Ruby Tuesday attorney Richard M. Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said the debtor will pursue a sale of its assets with secured lenders serving as baseline bidders by offering to forgive a portion of their debt and that the go-forward company would reduce its footprint by more than 50%. The company came to...

