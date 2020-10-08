Facebook's Win Upheld In Suit Over Ohio Man's Murder

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appellate panel on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit alleging Facebook failed to alert authorities after a man posted a message with a seemingly murderous intent minutes before he recorded a video of himself killing a random pedestrian, saying the company had no duty to control the perpetrator's conduct. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the dismissal of a suit brought by Debbie Godwin accusing the social media giant of negligence for failure to notify law enforcement after Facebook user Steve Stephens posted a message expressing a desire to commit murder due to financial problems caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS