Colo. Court Affirms $54M Verdict In Bicyclist Crash Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appeals court has upheld a $54 million verdict for a cyclist who was hit by two cars, saying the defendant, a temp agency, forfeited a chance to cap the award under a state statute. The appeals court on Thursday upheld the 2019 verdict for cyclist Gary Suydam and his wife, Lisa Linch-Suydam, after he was hit in January 2017 by an employee of temp agency LFI Fort Pierce Inc. LFI was found responsible for 90% of the verdict, amounting to more than $48 million, and a second driver was responsible for 10%. The panel said LFI failed to preserve...

