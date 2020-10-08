Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Tangled Up Over Claims, Depositions

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 case in Delaware was further snarled when a pair of attorneys for abuse victims moved to quash a Boy Scouts insurer's demands for their depositions, topping a string of complications that cropped up late Wednesday. The deposition objection arrived the same day that several local Boy Scouts of America councils objected to granting subpoena power to the official tort claimants committee — which also represents the victims — for a probe into the councils' assets that could be pursued for settlements. Meanwhile, in a separate filing Wednesday, the ad hoc Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS